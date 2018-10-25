Carson Tahoe Health has Spooktacular good time at 6th annual event

Carson Tahoe successfully wrapped up its 6th annual Spooktacular event on Tuesday. A scary good time was had by more than 800 kids and at least 1,000 total in attendance.

CTH invited elementary schools, employees and their families, as well as community members to enjoy a safe, fun environment to celebrate Halloween. Beyond offering up toys and candy, CTH celebrated the season by decorating mini pumpkins, hay rides, face painting, and bounce houses. Event sponsors included Carson City Fire Department, Nevada Department of Transportation, Carson City Toyota, CareFlight, The Teal Pumpkin Project, and D & S Tow were also there.