Breast cancer awareness campaign starts

Carson Tahoe Health will celebrate its 17th annual Think Pink kick-off for breast cancer awareness on Monday.

Red's Old 395 Grill will once again host the event from 5-7 p.m. in Carson City.

The event is free to attend and individuals wearing a Carson Tahoe Think Pink T-shirt (any year) will receive free appetizers courtesy of Red's.

Short-sleeved T-shirts can be purchased for a $10 suggested donation and long-sleeved for $15 at various CTH locations and at the event. This year's raffle grand prize is $500 cash thanks to our generous sponsor Tahoe Carson Radiology. All of the proceeds from all Think Pink T-shirts, specialty drinks, and raffle sales will go to the Carson Tahoe Foundation for local breast cancer education and support.

Breast cancer-related deaths have risen in Northern Nevada the past decade, yet according to the latest Community Health Needs Assessment, women getting their annual mammogram has declined.

"Statistics show that one in eight women will develop breast cancer within their lifetime," said Michelle Joy, chief operating officer at Carson Tahoe Health. "Early detection is key in ensuring the best possible outcomes. Think Pink encourages women to take charge of their health by getting their annual mammograms, doing regular self-breast exams, and scheduling an annual clinical exam."

In keeping with its commitment to enhance the health and well-being of the community, Carson Tahoe added 3D mammography in August 2016 to its arsenal of diagnostic imaging technology.

"3D mammography is the gold standard in breast imaging," said Kinsey Pillsbury, MD Radiologist with Tahoe Carson Radiology. "It is especially important for women with dense breast tissue as the exceptionally detailed images can more easily detect hidden tumors"

This advanced technology creates comprehensive images reducing the number of false positives while detecting 41 percent more invasive cancers. Since the Breast Center opened in Carson City, and 3D mammography was added to the Carson Tahoe Minden Medical Center, close to 18,000 women in the community have benefitted.

"If you haven't already scheduled you mammogram, do it today," said Pillsbury. "Early detection saves lives."

For more information on Carson Tahoe's breast cancer awareness campaign, Think Pink, or for a list of T-shirt locations, please call Carson Tahoe Cancer Services at (775) 445-7500. For more information on the Carson Tahoe Breast Center or 3D mammography, visit CarsonTahoe.com/BreastCenter.