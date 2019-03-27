Carson Tahoe Health welcomes Sen. Cortez Masto

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto recently toured the Carson Tahoe Health Mallory Behavioral Crisis Center.

"The senator sought us out because she was eager to know more about our mental health approaches," says Christina Sapien, Behavioral Health Services director. "Essentially, we have a facility for people in mental health and substance use crisis, which is a really innovative model. The senator wanted to better understand how we're leading the way in mental health and what our challenges are going forward."

Since opening in January 2017, the Carson Tahoe Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center (Mallory) has served as a safety net for the community, through immediate psychiatric help and paving a pathway for patients' recovery. Mallory is a 10-bed facility that provides access to high-quality care for patients experiencing mental health and/or substance use crises acting as an alternative to the emergency room or jail. Recently, the Mallory Foundation pledged $800,000 over several years to expand the center, nearly doubling its capacity for treatment.

Masto applauded the center for working together with law enforcement and other community partners to tackle the mental health crisis facing the community, the state, and even the nation. During the visit, she was eager to hear about Mallory's new programs, including a First Episode Psychosis (FEP) program, as well as an Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program, both of which are designed to provide treatment and support resources beyond the hospital setting to work towards better outcomes.

"Several years ago our system's Community Health Needs Assessment survey determined mental health was a major area of need in our region," says Michelle Joy, Carson Tahoe Health chief operating officer, vice president, and interim chief executive officer. "We've taken that challenge head on by providing an inventive and practical care center, which specializes in substance use issues. Carson Tahoe is grateful to be recognized by Senator Cortez Masto and will continue to provide our community the best possible care."

To learn more about the comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach of the Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center, visit https://www.carsontahoe.com/behavioral-health-services.html.

Located at 775 Fleischmann Way in Carson City, the Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center can be reached directly at 775-445-8889, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Law enforcement, emergency responders, and emergency rooms may also directly phone the center to triage anyone who's in mental health and/or substance use crisis. Additionally, community providers can also refer potential clients to the center.