Carson Tahoe Medical Group opens Oncology Clinic

On Monday, Carson Tahoe Medical Group, opened its renovated Oncology Clinic and welcomed new oncologist, Dr. Mridula Vinjamuri from Commonwealth Cancer Center.

As part of its development and expansion, CTMG Medical Oncology Clinic, located at Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, an affiliate of Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah, had its space renovated to include three new exam rooms, a nurse's station, patient restroom, and additional provider office space.

"Expanding our cancer center's footprint — whether it is physically or through new providers — means better access to quality cancer care in Northern Nevada," says Michelle Joy, Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at Carson Tahoe Health.

Carson Tahoe's 35,000-square-foot facility includes full-time medical and radiation oncology practices, an ambulatory infusion center with views of the Eagle Valley, renowned cancer resource center, and extensive support services. For those who need additional healing and medical support, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center is on campus with a broad safety net of critical care services.

"From its inception in 2007, the goal for the cancer center has been to create a place where our community could receive treatment, intervention, support, and aftercare — all under one roof," Joy said. "Adding additional space and new physicians strengthens Carson Tahoe's dedication to improving access to first-rate cancer care close to home."

Vinjamuri completed her fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown, W.V. Her residency was in Internal Medicine at Michigan State University's Covenant Hospital in Saginaw, Mich., and her surgical residency was at Cornell University's North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

Vinjamuri has received numerous recognitions, honors, and awards in academics, research and clinical care over her career. Among distinctions is her listing by Consumers Research Council of America in "America's Top Physicians," as well as a notable grant awarded by The Health Care Foundation of New Jersey recognizing her excellence in research.

"I never want to see anyone in pain. Compassion and a desire to serve others are the reasons I became a physician," Vinjamuri said. "Cancer patients have been placed on a special journey, not of their own choosing, and innovation in oncology gives me additional tools to provide them with elite, personalized care."

Vinjamuri is looking forward to building her practice while the enjoying all that the Sierra Nevada has to offer, spending more time in nature, and bird-watching.

To learn more about the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, visit CarsonTahoe.com/Cancer, or to make an appointment with Vinjamuri call (775) 445-7960.