Carson’s Got Talent lineup announced

Carson's Got Talent, a talent show featuring performers of all ages and genres, has announced the competition lineup. This year, the lineup includes a wide variety of high quality performers, who auditioned live or submitted a video audition, before the final lineup was chosen.

The show, which will be emceed by Roger Diez, is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Carson City to be held on April 14 at 6 p.m. at the Bob Boldrick Theater in the Carson City Community Center

Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, said the final lineup is filled with impressive talent from all over the region.

"We had so many fantastic performers audition for the show," Warner said. "It was really hard for our panel to select the final acts."

Scoring is based on judges' scores and audience votes. The first place performing act will win a $500 cash prize, second place will win $250 and third place will win $100. The show's audience will have the ability to purchase Audience Choice votes, and a special trophy will be awarded to the act raising the most money for Meals on Wheels. The judging panel will consist of regional celebrities and performing arts experts. The selection of judges will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are assembling a panel of judges with show business backgrounds and celebrity judges who will add additional star power to the judging," Warner said.

Carson's Got Talent is a great way for the community to come together and have a fun evening while supporting a great cause, Warner said.

Carson City Meals on Wheels provides meals for nearly 300 homebound seniors daily. In the period from October 2016 through September 2017, Meals on Wheels Carson City provided more than 79,500 meals to local seniors, and Warner said that number is expected to reach 90,000 this reporting period.

"Carson's Got Talent is a great example of the community coming together to celebrate the arts and help our own," Warner said. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support we've received for the show."

Carson's Got Talent 2018 Lineup:

Cassia Giustra & Alexa Haight, Musical Theater; Chucky Forester, Poi; Amara Tedford, Dance; Alina Munsdeane, Broadway Musical; See You Again (Mia Roper, Olive Hamner-Jilson, Jaslene Prieto, Kianna Nelson), Dance (quartet); Areli Sanabria Solis, Singing; Lilyann Lee, Singing; Black or White Dance Duo, Dance Duo; Alivia Aschenbach, Piano/Singing; Cooper & Eleanor, Dance Duo.

Heavy Rotation (Corinne Novotny & Ashlan Galaviz), Jazz Dance duo; Jade Nguyen, Contemporary Dance Solo; Laura Bennett, Singing; Makayla Taylor, Singing; Brittany Vanzura, Dance Solo; Kyra Gonzalez, Dance Solo; Joey Calderon, Guitar

Chloe Walt, Dance (tumbling) and silks; Stacy Kennison, Latin Dance Solo.

For information on the show, to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.carsonsgottallent.com or email Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at CWarner@carson.org.