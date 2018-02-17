Carson’s Got Talent to hold final audition Tuesday

Carson's Got Talent, an evening extravaganza of regional talent, is holding a second audition for the April 14 show at Forever Dance, 1851 S. Roop St. in Carson City on Tuesday. Check-in is at 5 p.m. Auditions begin at 6 p.m. All ages and genres are invited to audition.

A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the first place performing act, $250 for second place and $100 for third. Prizes will be based on judges' scores and audience votes. The judging panel will include regional celebrities along with dance, theater and performing art experts.

The show is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Carson City. A special trophy will be awarded to the act raising the most money for the cause. Maddie Gillott, a senior at Carson High School, is producing the show with the help of her mother, Denise Gillott, as her senior project.

"Our first audition went really well, even though many of our local performers were competing out of state that day, and we have received some amazing audition videos," Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Carson City, said. "We are looking forward to the next group to share their talents with us."

Warner said acts should be no longer than four minutes in duration, and performers are responsible to provide their own props and have their music on CD or iPhone. Fire acts are not permitted. A $5 application fee will be collected at auditions. The application will be available at the audition or online at http://www.carsonsgottalent.com

Audition videos may also be submitted online http://bit.ly/2FmdvTX, or drop off a thumb drive at the Carson City Senior Center, located at 911 Beverly Drive, Carson City. Contact information must be included with submissions.

In addition to performers, Warner said the production is also seeking sponsors.

"Sponsor logos and information will be featured in all advertising collateral, news releases and program materials," she said. "Carson's Got Talent is an opportunity to share Carson City's generosity with our performing arts community and their supporters, as well as the people we serve."

Carson City Meals on Wheels provides meals for nearly 300 homebound seniors daily. In the period between Oct. 2016 through Sept. 2017, Meals on Wheels Carson City provided over 79,500 meals to local seniors.

For more information on auditions or sponsorships, purchase show tickets or to access the downloadable audition application form, visit http://www.carsonsgottallent.com or email Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at CWarner@carson.org.