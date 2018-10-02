Celebrate Oktoberfest like a punk at Carson City event at Shoe Tree Brewing Co.

Lederhosen will pair well with Doc Martens and Mohawks when Shoe Tree Brewing Co. holds its first Punk Rocktober Fest on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Six bands will rock the stage as vendors pack the parking lot for a punk rock flea market. The event allows all ages, so families are welcome and younger fans can enjoy the show.

Owner and Brew Master Paul Young said he's excited to be hosting the first-time event and hopes to make it a tradition.

"We've been getting a lot of attention on social media," he said. "It might be just a really good vein we hit that Carson City's been needing filled."

The idea for a punk show came based on the brewery's interest.

"As a brewery as a whole, everyone listens to punk," Young said. "It's one of those things that's part of our roots and our individual identities."

In addition to the music, 13 vendors will have their goods for sale in front of the Shoe Tree Brewing Co. building. Sassafrass Eclectic Food Joint will be serving food. The vendors will have punk rock merchandise, rock and roll screen prints, coffee and more. The bands will have their own stuff to sell. There will be beer garden games for everyone including Giant Jenga, ladderball and cornhole.

Shoe Tree brewed an exclusive batch to release for the Punk Rocktober Fest. "Oi!pa" was created and named to fit the punk rock theme. It's an IPA brewed with UK ingredients, and Andy Harrison created the label. Harrison also plays guitar in the Damnit Jims.

"We kind of want to highlight those ingredients but do a West Coast style IPA," Young said. "So it will be nice and aggressive and bitter and all those things."

The beer will be on tap, and there will be four-packs for sale. There will also be T-shirts with the Oi!pa logo. They'll have Nevada Day shirts as well.

Young said the brewery always has 13 beers on tap, and there will be an outdoor bar serving four different types. Shoe Tree also makes non-alcoholic homemade root beer and lime-mingo juice. They'll have growlers and four-packs for sale.

Shoe Tree wanted to appease the local crowd and bring in some bands from out of the area. The bands include: The Damnit Jims; Black Crosses; Sitting & Waiting; Machine Gun Vendetta; Jerk!; and B.F.D. Two come from Carson City, two from Reno, one from Las Vegas and one is traveling from Sacramento.

The day will go by pretty fast for everyone working, Young said. He will be making sure kegs stay full alongside his brother. Harrison will take care of the sound, and he'll be busy when the Damnit Jims take the stage. All of their staff will be there to help out.

"Event days usually go by pretty fast," Young said. "You try to take five minutes and soak in some of the music, but there's usually something going on."