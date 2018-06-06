Celebrate World Doll Day at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City

If you've always wanted to have your photo taken with a giant doll, set aside some time on Saturday.

The Nevada State Museum and the Carson Doll Club are teaming up with exhibits and hands-on activities for all ages in celebration of World Doll Day. That includes an area where you can have your photo taken with a giant doll.

"Family Fun Saturday: World Doll Day," is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Hands-on activities take place in the museum's auditorium and include the making of clothespin and paper dolls. Visitors can also visit the museum's doll exhibit, which features a wide variety of dolls from many different eras, in the "Nevada: A People and Place Through Time gallery" located on the second floor of the museum.

The Carson Doll Club will have a display of dolls in the Dema Guinn Concourse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Access to the concourse is free. Those wishing to participate in the activities inside the museum are required to pay regular admission fees).

The Doll Club festivities include giveaways, information about the history of dolls and mementos given away to all interested attendees.

World Doll Day was established on June 14, 1986 to celebrate not only dolls, but caring, nurturing love and the people offering it, in general. This day is symbolized by Boots Tyner's logo depicting a child holding a bisque doll, as a symbol of the significance of dolls in early childhood for both girls and boys.

Carson Doll Club is more than 20 years old and comprised of members who have collectible dolls and an interest in keeping doll collecting alive. The club encourages children to collect dolls and learn about doll history.

Admission is $8 for adults; free for museum members and children 17 and younger.

For information, contact Education Curator Mina Stafford at 775-687-4810, ext. 243 or mstafford@nevadaculture.org.