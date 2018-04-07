Celebration set for National Boys & Girls Club Week

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada celebrates National Boys & Girls Club Week April 9-13 at their clubhouse, located at 1870 Russell Way, Carson City. The week will promote community involvement and celebrate youth development and staff members.

Matt Sampson, director of operations for the Club, said this year's theme is "A Place to Become" and the event serves to recognize the 61,000 trained youth development professionals who mentor kids and teens every day in 4,300 clubs across the nation to help them realize their true potential and achieve their goals.

"National Boys & Girls Club week is an opportunity for our members to celebrate the Club, staff and participate in programming created to help them dream big and realize their full potential," Sampson said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada will be hosting events for Club members the entire week, beginning at 4 p.m. Activities include:

Monday: Kick Off — Enjoy a carnival-themed event with bounce house, lemonade and popcorn from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is open to Club members and their families.

Tuesday: Place to Become — Visit with the Carson City Sheriff, Nevada Division of Forestry, Carson City Fire Department and sit in tractors courtesy of Miles Construction. The event is open to Club members and their families.

Wednesday: Day of Service — The Club's Keystone and Torch Clubs will be leading clean up crews to pick up around the Club. The event is open to Club members and their families.

Thursday: Staff Celebration — Celebrate staff appreciation day with handmade crafts, cards and thank you letters. The event is open to Club members and their families.

Friday: Open House — The community is invited to get to know all seven areas of programming and view members' artwork which will be on display.

"BGC Week is a time for us to showcase the Club," Sampson said. "Our members and their families get to participate and see firsthand what we do every day as well as the opportunity to get to know our programs."