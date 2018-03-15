Chain controls in Sierra ahead of Thursday night’s winter storm
March 15, 2018
The timing of a winter storm expected to hit Thursday has been pushed back. The winter storm warning is in effect from 8 p.m Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday.
Moderate to heavy snow is expected according to the National Weather Service. NWS predicts 2 to 6 inches with 5 to 12 inches possible above 5,000 feet.
The snow will impact travel conditions, especially through the mountain passes and Washoe Valley.
Check road conditions at 511 or nvroads.com.
As for Thursday morning’s commute, the road ways were wet in the Valleys, however chains are necessary for mountain travel.
