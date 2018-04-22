Chamber News & Views: Creative space for artists comes to downtown

If the very artistic Kimberly Saucedo can dream it or see it, she can do it.

Her current dream is to create a "divine" space where budding artists can enjoy 2-3 hours with her in the new DIY studio and gift store, Rustically Divine, she recently opened in the very heart of the downtown core at 410 N. Carson St.

Though the primary emphasis in the studio will be to teach artists to create and paint a memorable pallet, Saucedo's passion is to repurpose items most of us would discard or donate to thrift shops, turning them into creative treasured works of art.

That beat-up old dresser or chair destined for the landfill can end up becoming a family heirloom once she teaches you her special techniques on how to repair and properly apply paint on that once piece of junk. To her, nothing is junk, preferring the term "rustic."

The shop was born to bring family and friends together to enjoy an evening of art and camaraderie. With advanced reservation, the art — chosen from one of the 50 available designs — and pallet will be ready for painting, and the fun begins. Sipping a bit of wine — currently BYOB ­— while dipping brushes in paint adds to the overall ambiance.

Quite adept at computer design and operating the industrial vinyl cutting plotter in the back of the studio, Saucedo states, "I can create one-of-a-kind art as unique as the artist for a small additional fee."

Recommended Stories For You

Saucedo lives and breathes art. This mother of six has been repurposing all sorts of items over the years, making ends meet when money was tight. "I've always enjoyed making colorful cakes and costumes for the kids as well as crafting unique gifts," she explained, adding, "I loved painting murals in the kid's rooms and even once built a doghouse."

She's been browsing flea markets and thrift stores for years and can immediately intuit how any item can be made beautiful and useful again. Up until recently, most items repurposed were for personal use, gifts, or selling at occasional craft fairs.

To Saucedo unleashing her creativity is therapeutic. "I find I have the patience to concentrate and just absorb myself in a project." And, as most artists can attest, having patience is a necessity to creativity.

Though the Saucedo family lives in Gardnerville, she wanted to open her first store on Carson Street in downtown. "I spent hours cruising up and down Carson Street looking for just the right spot and was so happy I found this remodeled space in one-third of what once was the Horseshoe Club," she enthused.

She and her family and friends made the space her own using repurposed materials showcasing what can be done using imagination. Her gift area features local artists and the Vintage Market area in the back of the studio will further showcase her creative talents in teaching students the art of repurposing furniture that can be used in almost any setting: vintage, shabby chic, farmhouse, antique, industrial — you name it.

She is expanding the venue to teach the art of creating centerpieces using mason jars — no paint needed.

Thus, one can create a personalized pallet, while another can craft a centerpiece.

You'll find Saucedo as an integral part of the ever-growing Carson City arts scene. She's participating in the National Endowment of the Arts Big Read, featuring the novel "True Grit," launching on May 3. A few lucky winners of various contests will be awarded pallets she created as pictured above.

Saucedo laughs, "I consider my store as a Pinterest DIY store and like most, I am not formally trained but have learned my craft through trial and error."

If suddenly between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. the creative spirit emerges, no appointment is needed to satisfy that creative urge, though appointments are preferred. Weekends are by appointment only with evenings reserved for parties. Call. 775-515-2131.

Saucedo loves being a shopkeeper and teaching art stating, "When strangers walk into Rustically Divine to create, they walk out as friends and our sessions always end with a hug."