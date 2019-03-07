Change clocks, test smoke alarms this weekend

Nevada's Fire Marshal says when people move their clocks forward an hour on Sunday, it's a good time to check their smoke alarms and replace batteries.

Daylight Savings Time is set for 2 a.m., Sunday, March 10.

"We want to eliminate fire deaths and burn injuries and maintain fire safety," said Fire Marshal Bart Chambers.

He said smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice a year and the "spring forward/fall back" time change is a good way to remember to do so.

He said there were 23 fire-related fatalities in Nevada during 2018, some of which could have been prevented by working smoke alarms. Dead batteries were the reason for a quarter of smoke alarm failures.