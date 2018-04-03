Chao coming to Carson City for South Carson grant announcement

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao will join U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV), Mayor Bob Crowell, and other state and local elected officials in Carson City at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday for an event to officially announce the $7.5 million grant the U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded to Carson City to complete the South Carson Street Complete Streets project.

Last month, U.S. DOT awarded $7,570,202.00 to the Carson City Public Works Department through the department's highly competitive Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant program. The project will improve pedestrian safety in the area and enhance commercial and business access.

In October 2017, Heller urged Chao to support the South Carson Street project, noting that it will drive economic growth and investment directly into the heart of the state capital. He supported funding for the TIGER grant program with the passage of Public Law 114-113, which allocated $500 million to the TIGER program to remain available through fiscal year 2019. He also supported the government spending measure, which was recently signed into law, that allocated $1.5 billion to the TIGER program.