Charters of Freedom monument dedicated in Carson City
June 14, 2018
Carson City officials and citizens gathered on Thursday to dedicate the Charters of Freedom Monument. The monument consists of actual-size replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, and is installed in the Carson City Court House plaza. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson, the principals of Foundation Forward, who gave the Charters of Freedom to Carson City, and Mayor Robert Crowell, Judge James T. Russell, and District Attorney Jason Woodbury spoke during the ceremony. A time capsule will be sealed in the monument, to be opened on Sept. 17, 2087, the 300th anniversary of the Constitution's completion.
