Charters of Freedom pavers being sold on Nevada Day

The Foundation Forward organization that brought this nation's founding documents, the Charters of Freedom, (Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights) to Carson City will be selling engraved pavers during Nevada Day on Saturday.

The Charters of Freedom are now displayed in front of the courthouse. The new pavers have slightly larger font, are darker and easier to read. All existing pavers are being replaced at no charge to the original donors.

Pavers will be sold during the single jack drilling contest in the Max Casino parking lot from noon to 3 p.m. Sample pavers will be available to see. Proceeds from the sale of pavers go to fund the Charters of Freedom display in front of the courthouse on Musser St.

For more information, contact Chuck Slavin at cslavin@nvbell.net.