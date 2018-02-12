Cheapest gas in Carson City at $2.47 a gallon

Average retail gasoline prices in Nevada have risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.80 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,130 gas outlets in Nevada. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.57 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

The lowest gas price on Monday in Carson City was at Carson City Gas, 1600 N. Carson St., at $2.47 per gallon. The average price in Carson City was $2.61.

Including the change in gas prices in Nevada during the past week, prices on Monday were 30.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 4.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and 29.4 cents per gallon higher than on this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Feb. 12 in Nevada have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.50 a gallon in 2017, $2.13 a gallon in 2016, $2.37 a gallon in 2015, $3.31 a gallon in 2014 and $3.53 a gallon in 2013.

Areas near Nevada and their current gas price climate: Fresno- $3.21 a gallon, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23 a gallon; Las Vegas — $2.73 a gallon, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70 a gallon; California — $3.32 a gallon, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31 a gallon.

"The wait is over — 2018's first weekly drop at gas pumps has arrived with the national average losing ground in the last week. As the Dow Jones average swung violently, oil prices lost considerable ground, falling below $60 per barrel for the first time this year. In addition, a weekly report from the government showed a trifecta of inventory increases: crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories all gained, pushing wholesale gasoline prices down and paving the way for gas prices to cool off," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.