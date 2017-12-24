Children in Northern Nevada battling illness granted Christmas wishes

The William N. Pennington Foundation recently announced its combined effort with Make-A-Wish Northern Nevada and the decision to sponsor 34 wishes for local children battling critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish CEO Jennifer Stolo said the 34 children represent the remaining wishes on Northern Nevada wish waiting list for 2017.

"This is an amazing gift for these children and their families. We are incredibly grateful for this act of generosity which will change these children's lives forever," Stolo added.

Each child will receive a personalized wrapped Christmas present indicating their wish has been granted, thanks to Make-A-Wish and the generosity of the William N. Pennington Foundation. This gift marks the chapter's largest grant received in its 34-year history.

“This is an amazing gift for these children and their families. We are incredibly grateful for this act of generosity which will change these children’s lives forever.”



— Jennifer StoloMake-A-Wish CEO Recommended Stories For You

Make-A-Wish has a long history with the foundation, which started more than 20 years ago when William N. Pennington granted a wish for a local child. Prior to this gift, the William N. Pennington Foundation had funded nearly 60 wishes to children in Northern Nevada. Pennington is remembered as a successful entrepreneur who was one of Nevada's leading philanthropists and gaming pioneers.

The foundation supports organizations in Nevada, with an emphasis on the northern part of the state. The focus is on education, medicine, seniors, and children to help build a broad base to assist people and families through difficult times.

The Pennington Foundation has supported major building projects and programs benefiting numerous nonprofit organizations. Many large grants in Reno have included buildings at the University of Nevada, Reno, Truckee Meadows Community College, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Truckee Meadows. The foundation has also funded other programs like the Pediatric Fellowship at Renown Hospital, numerous scholarships, veterans and senior programs, and the family assistance program at Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation. Additionally, the foundation has made substantial gifts in Northern Nevada that include buildings and programs in Fernley, Fallon, Winnemucca, Ely, Yerington, Carson City, Gardnerville, Hawthorne, and Elko.

For information about Make-A-Wish Northern Nevada, call 775-826-8008, or go to necannv.wish.org.