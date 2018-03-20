Children’s author meets with Carson City elementary students

Carson City Elementary students were given the opportunity to work with a real author to improve their writing and storytelling skills.

Children's author Gary Hogg met with Empire Elementary students Monday to teach them about storytelling and writing. Hogg hosted a writing assembly for the whole school to share tips on how to put their thoughts and ideas on paper, as well as workshops for individual grade levels where each student began a specific composition.

"He was great," said Susan Squires, principal at Empire Elementary School. "During our assembly this morning, he entertained the students with hilarious stories and constructive writing instruction. He really left them with an increased enthusiasm for writing and a greater appreciation for their teachers."

Hogg has written more than two dozen children's books including "Look What the Cat Dragged in," "Help! My Dad is the Lunch Lady," and "The Great Toilet Paper Caper." He also travels to schools and conferences around the country to help teach about writing.

The students weren't the only ones who got to work with the author. Empire teachers also met with Hogg so he could show his appreciation and remind them of their role in every student's life story. He also spent Monday night with parents and families at a Family Literacy Night to enjoy an evening of storytelling. During the event, he gave remarks that placed a higher value on reading and writing at home and even selected a few students in the audience to share their writing samples.