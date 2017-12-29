Christmas tree recycling open in Northern Nevada

Since 2001, more than 350,000 trees have been recycled throughout Nevada thanks to the help of several Christmas tree recycling programs, thousands of volunteers and many community sponsors. These programs were established to provide Nevada communities with an easy alternative to landfilling and to prevent illegal dumping of Christmas trees in public open spaces. Once chipped into mulch, the trees become organic material used in landscaping projects that help conserve soil moisture, keep plants healthy and control weeds. Several locations in Northern Nevada are offering free Christmas tree recycling:

Carson City — During the week of Jan. 8-12, either leave your tree (cut into pieces 6 feet or smaller) curbside on your regular trash day, or drop them off at the following locations: parking lot of Big Lots at Clearview Drive and South Carson Street; Public Works Yard at Butti Way and E. Fifth Street; Bully's parking lot, 3530 N. Carson St.; Waste Management Parking lot at 5560 Sheep Drive; Carson City Landfill (Green Waste Pile). After Jan. 6, Christmas trees can be taken to the Carson City Landfill for recycling. Trees left curbside after Jan. 6 will be disposed of as garbage and will need to be cut into sections 3 feet or smaller so they'll fit into the Waste Management trucks. For information, call 775-887-2355, ext. 7376.

Douglas County — From Jan. 8-12, there will be free curbside pick-up on regular trash days (trees must be in sections 6 feet or smaller). Douglas County residents also have the option of bringing their trees to Lampe Park, 1324 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville, through Jan 26. Douglas tree recycling is sponsored by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation and Bentley Enterprises.

Fernley — Through Jan. 15, trees can be brought to the dirt lot behind the rodeo arena at the Out of Town Park, at Farm District Road and Highway 50A. For information, call 775-784-9863.

Incline Village — Curbside collection week is Jan. 8-12. Clean trees will be collected for recycling on service day at no charge during this week. Trees must be cut to 3 feet or smaller. Anyone who misses the collection week can bring their tree to Preston Field through Jan. 29.

Reno/Sparks — Christmas tree recycling will run through Jan. 7 at Rancho San Rafael Park, Bartley Ranch Park, Shadow Mountain Sports Complex and the following Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District stations: Stations 16, 240 East Lake Blvd., Washoe Valley; Station 17, 500 Rockwell Blvd., Spanish Springs; Station 223, 130 Nectar St., Lemmon Valley.

Recycling also is offered in Winnemucca and Elko. For information and a list of locations, go to http://nevadarecycles.nv.gov.