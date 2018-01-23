CHS grad coaches one of nation’s top XC teams

A Colorado high school has made a name for itself on the national level due to the leadership of a Carson High graduate.

Rob Parish, a 1995 Carson High graduate, is the head coach of the Battle Mountain High School girls cross country team. The Battle Mountain girls cross country team took third at the Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Portland, Ore.

Battle Mountain's finish was impressive considering it has a student body of just 940 and finished third among all the schools at the Nike event no matter the size. The Huskies finished one place ahead of Keller, Texas, which has a student body of 2,645. Battle Mountain competes in the 4A division in Colorado. Battle Mountain also beat Colorado 5A schools Mountain Vista and Broomfield as it had done before at the Nike event.

Under Parish, the Battle Mountain girls also repeated as 4A State champions and Parish was named as the 4A State Coach of the Year by Chsaanow.com, a website that covers high school sports in Colorado.

At the Nike event, Battle Mountain finished with 162 points behind Manlius, N.Y. (89) and North Naperville, Ill. (94). "I think it's a tremendous accomplishment," Parish said. "This didn't happen overnight. I think all of the athletes who have been a part of the program share in this. It's been generations of kids pushing each other to build on the successes and inspire the current generation. This is a celebration of cross-country in our community."

Parish also serves as Battle Mountain High's principal. During his tenure as cross country and track coach at Battle Mountain, Parish has has won 7 girls cross country regional titles, 19 regional titles in boys and girls cross contry and track, five state titles and has coached one individual state champion.