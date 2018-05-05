Cinco de Mayo celebration at Carson City Library

Cinco de Mayo celebration at Carson City LibraryMay 5, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) May 5, 2018Cathleen Allison / Nevada Momentum | Nevada MomentumInternational Folkloric Dancers perform at the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Carson City Library on Saturday. The event is part of the NEA Big Read...Cathleen Allison / Nevada Momentum | Nevada MomentumInternational Folkloric Dancers perform at the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Carson City Library on Saturday.Cathleen Allison / Nevada Momentum | Nevada MomentumRachael and Debbie Lambin teach patrons how to create book sculputures during the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Carson City Library on Saturday.Prev of imagesNextInternational Folkloric Dancers perform at the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Carson City Library on Saturday. The event is part of the NEA Big Read program featuring the book "True Grit." Share Tweet Trending In: LocalPreserve Nevada releases 11 most endangered historic places listCarson City set to take over Adams HubCarson City set to sue prescription opioid manufacturersNevada prison inmate dies at Carson Tahoe HospitalBrewfest to benefit Carson City Rotary projectsTrending SitewideCandidate for Carson City state Senate seat disqualifiedPremier Magnesia Gabbs facility impacts Fallon jobs, nationwide productsNew restaurant brings Mediterranean food to Carson CityPreserve Nevada releases 11 most endangered historic places listCarson City set to take over Adams Hub