City National gives $1,000 to Christmas charity

City National provided a $1,000 donation to Project Santa Claus to help pay for new toys, clothes, bikes and other expenses for families in Douglas County.

The bank has provided holiday support this year to a number of nonprofit groups and charities throughout Northern Nevada totaling more than $10,000. City National contributes financial, in-kind and volunteer assistance to nonprofit institutions and organizations that enhance the quality of life and promote public interest where the company conducts its business.

Project Santa Claus, formerly a part of the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley, is a nonprofit that works with local organizations including the Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club of Minden, Douglas County Park and Recreation Department, Douglas County Social Services, The Salvation Army, and others.