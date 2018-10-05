Climate changeâ€™s health impacts focus of Carson City event

A panel of local experts on fire, extreme heat and biting insects will be at the center of an event about climate change and how it upsets human health.

The event at 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in Marlette Hall, located in the Cedar building at the south end of the Western Nevada College campus, will feature Tim Brown, director of the Western Regional Climate Center at DRI; Andrew Nuss, assistant professor of entomology at the University of Nevada, Reno; and Stephanie McAfee, deputy state climatologist and assistant professor of geology at UNR.

Topics include wildfire trends and the health effects of breathing smoke, the spread of mosquitoes and ticks and the diseases they carry in Nevada, and the incidence and health effects of extreme heat events.

The free event, titled Smoke, Heat, Mosquitos and Ticks, will include refreshments.

Its sponsors are GreenACT NV, WNC and Citizens' Climate Lobby.

The college is at 2201 W. College Parkway.

For information, call Bill Prowse at 775-883-0902.