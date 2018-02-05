Club offers scholarships for students interested in gliders
February 5, 2018
The Minden Soaring Club is offering youth scholarships to encourage those between the ages of 14 and 25 to earn a private glider rating.
A spokesman said the scholarship money will be paid directly to the glider flight training school to finance both flight and ground instruction for interested youths.
She said the mission is to promote world-class soaring in Minden.
The deadline for applying is February 28. Applicants will be interviewed on Saturday, March 10.
Applications can be found online at http://www.mindensoaringclub.com or http://www.soaringnv.com.
Completed applications should be sent to P.O. Box 361, Minden 89423 or delivered in person to SoaringNV, 1142 Airport Road, Minden or emailed to reebs7@sbcglobal.net.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Concerns growing over wild horses along Highway 50
- Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says body of Fallon man found in the desert
- Crews extinguish blaze at Indian Hills home
- Woman arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson High wrestlers advance 4 to state tourney