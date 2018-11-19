Coldwell Banker Select collecting Walmart Gift Cards to help Camp Fire victims

The response from Carson City and surrounding area communities to Coldwell Banker Select's request for donations for the Camp Fire has surpassed our expectations!

We are so proud and honored to be a part of this caring and compassionate community. Thank you! Due to your contributions we are sending trucks daily to Chico with the donations that have been brought to our offices by our wonderful friends and neighbors.

However, this is a very fluid situation and because we are new at this we need to adapt as the needs change. We will no longer be taking donations of items at our offices.

We have received requests from our Coldwell Banker Select C-21 family on the ground for assistance in another form. We need your help to continue to assist during this most harrowing time.

Many of the fire victims left their homes without medications, diapers, food, clothes, etc. Many have absolutely nothing. Rather than anticipate an individual's or family's needs, we are focusing on collecting and distributing Walmart Gift Cards. Walmart is resupplying their stores in this area continuously to keep up with demand.

We can get the Walmart Gift Cards to Chico to our distribution partners quicker and into the hands of those who need help sooner.

Thank you so much for your kindness, consideration and understanding.

Camp Fire Walmart Gift Card donation drop off: Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, 123 West 2nd Street, Carson City, Nevada or 1170 S. Rock, Reno, Nevada

For more information contact: Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate Carson City (775) 883-8500 or Coldwell Banker Select Reno (775) 688-4800 or Coldwell Banker Select Commercial Division (775) 881-7972.