Commodity food available weekdays at Carson City FISH

Low-income Carson City residents are eligible to pick up USDA commodity food any weekday they need it.

Commodity food distribution was formerly held at the Carson City Community Center. Friends in Service Helping is now distributing the food from its 138 E. Long St. location.

With the change of venue, food is accessible monthly instead of every other month. It's available from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Families are eligible by signing an issuance sheet at the Community Center certifying their household's annual income doesn't exceed federal poverty guidelines, which are monthly gross income of $1,860 for a single and $2,504 for a couple. For each additional household member, add $645.

Proof of Carson City residency is required in addition to valid photo identification.

Recipients are required to provide their name, address and phone number. Anyone declaring an overly large family may be asked for proof of family members.

FISH and the state commodity food program order all the food that's available. Distribution is on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

For information, contact FISH at 775-882-3474.