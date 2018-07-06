Community blood drive set for July 24 in Carson City

United Blood Services will hold a Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24 at the Carson City Aquatic Facility.

A bloodmobile will be on site. The blood drive is being held as part of Harley Swag Days Summer Drive to Save Lives being held from July 23-31.

Call 775-513-5931 or visit http://www.BloodHero.com to make an appointment (sponsor code: CCAF).

Please bring a photo ID and donor card. A free cholesterol testing is offered with every donation.