Community drive donates fans for Carson City seniors

Nearly 100 Carson City seniors will beat the heat this summer courtesy of the KOLO 8 TV Fan Drive and employees of Harrah's Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Jenny Haas, human resources and information systems analyst for Harrah's Harveys Lake Tahoe and chair of the company's HERO (Harrah's Harveys Employees Reaching Out) program, said the company does "Senior Appreciation Quarter" each year where employees donate to senior-related causes.

"We issued a challenge to each department to see how many new fans they could provide, and we got an overwhelming response with 59 fans donated," she said.

Courtney Warner, executive director for the Senior Center, said community response was also generous and timely. Seniors are more prone to heat-related illness and the summer is heating up.

"Through the KOLO 8 TV Fan Drive, we received 37 new fans," she said. "The impact on our seniors is huge. Many of them are on fixed incomes and can't afford to run their air conditioner or swamp cooler, if they even have one. Through community donations, we are able to make a real impact on the health and well-being of our seniors."

Warner said the donation will more than cover the center's waiting list, plus provide extra for others in need.

Recommended Stories For You

"I can't imagine facing this heat without some way to relieve discomfort," she said. "Last year we were able to distribute eight or nine fans. I am so grateful for this outpouring of kindness from our community."

For information on the Carson City Senior Center Fan Drive, call the Senior Center at 775-883-0703 and ask for Case Management.