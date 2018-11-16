Cookie dough sales raise $9,200 for Carson City school

Eagle Valley Middle School went "dough to dough" in the Parent Teacher Organization's annual cookie dough fundraiser. In total, the gross sales were equivalent to more than $23,000. The school earns about 40 percent of total gross sales, bringing the net total to $9,200. A total of 1,547 units were sold.

"We mostly wanted to thank all of the community members, parents and family members of our students for finding value in education," said Jaclyn Henley, EVMS PTO president. "This annual fundraiser provides an invaluable funding resource to help educate students in Carson City."

The top three fundraisers from the school each earned a cash prize. Drew Coburn, a 12-year-old seventh grader, earned $100 for first place, selling 112 units. Abby Elliott, a 13-year-old eighth grader, earned $75 for second place, selling 69 units. And Haley Sisk, a 12-year-old sixth grader, earned $50 for third place, selling 55 units.

"Our students and our PTO members are the real superheroes in all of this," said Lee Conley, principal for EVMS. "Without their concerted efforts year in and year out, our school would not have near as much of what we need to educate our growing, and probably our city's most valuable, population: our students."

The money, raised for the PTA, will be used to support and enhance the students' education through various enrichment activities throughout the year including a new volleyball net and standards, athletic uniforms, family bingo nights, eighth grade "Fun in the Sun" promotion activities, a new digital school sign and much more. Last year, similar monies were used to purchase new benches, picnic tables and a communication television board.