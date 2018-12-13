Cookies with Santa offers family fun Saturday

The annual Cookies with Santa celebration at Cafe at Adele's, offering Christmas cheer to all who attend and providing gifts for children in need will be held Saturday, Dec. 15. The joy-filled event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with cookies, cocoa and cider served and Santa on hand to hear last-minute gift wishes.

Participants are asked to bring one unwrapped gift and adults are asked to give $5 each, all of which will go to Ron Wood Family Resource Center, the organization that distributes Toys for Tots and food to families in need during Christmas.

"Cookies with Santa is one of our most anticipated annual events, and I believe for all involved, is a reminder of what the true spirit of the season is about," said chef Charlie Abowd. "Karen and I look forward each year to this, and thanks to the commitment of our staff and the tireless participation of Tom and Liz Strekal, the Dowell family and the community, we are able to provide a family-oriented event that reminds us of the true spirit of the season."

Children of all ages — yes, parents, that means you, too — are welcome to visit with Santa. Photos of children and families with Santa are provided by Trent and Lori Dowell. Their son, Corey, will be playing Christmas music in the lounge. Mrs. Claus will also be present, lending her special touch to the festivities.

Santa Strekal, who truly is, has kept Cookies with Santa as one of his must-dos.

"The beauty of Cookies with Santa is that it allows the children a relaxed interaction with Santa on their time and terms," he said. "Any parent who has come home with Santa photos featuring an upset, crying child, knows how important it is."

Recommended Stories For You

"Seeing parents connect and touch their own inner little person is also delightful and rewarding."

Watching children grow up, and now bringing their own children is part of what Trent Dowell loves most. For him, it is a place where he plays an important role in families making memories, seeing old and new faces and is inspired anew.

"Cookies with Santa is something that goes beyond being something I want to do; it is something I need to do," Trent said. "This charges my battery and is a part of me."

The Dowells will be taking photos as in every year past, with families receiving one photo. Additional photos will be available on Facebook at TDDealsNV Facebook and website.

"It is important to be connected with the true Spirit of Christmas, and this day does that," Charlie said. "Everyone is invited to connect with the child within while doing for others. The love is palpable."

Any family needing assistance this Christmas can call Ron Woods through Dec. 23 at 775-884-2269. Cafe at Adele's is located at 1112 N. Carson St., Carson City, 775-882-3353.