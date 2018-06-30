Couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Frank and Joan Papaianni celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The Carson City couple were married on June 28, 1958 in Syracuse, N.Y. They met in Utica while attending college.

They have a son, Pat Papaianni, who is a registered nurse who lives in Houston and a daughter, Penny Livermore. Livermore lives with her husband, Michael, in Reno.

Frank worked for the State of Nevada's Employment Security Department for 26 years. Joan worked for Continental Telephone for 25 years.