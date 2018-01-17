Crash involving sheriff’s cruiser, horses investigated

DAYTON — Authorities investigated a collision between a Lyon County sheriff's cruiser and horses on U.S. 50 Tuesday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m., near the intersection of Highway 50 and Enterprise Road east of Dayton.

Westbound Highway 50 was blocked, but all lanes reopened shortly after 7 p.m.

One deputy was transported to a hospital, and the injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening, the NHP reported.