Crash kills woman in Fernley
July 3, 2018
A woman was killed in a crash on Monday, June 25 in Fernley.
Cynthia Ann Whitten, 55 of Winnemucca, died as a result of the crash.
At approximately 5:50 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an injury crash on Interstate 80 near the west Fernley exit at mile marker 46 in Lyon County. The crash involved a sedan that had crashed in the center median area of the interstate.
Preliminary investigation showed a silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata sedan was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 towards Reno. Whitten allowed the Hyundai to enter onto the inside shoulder. The vehicle then drove into the center median, down an embankment and overturned.
Whitten was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger was transported to an area hospital and released later that day. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Chris Kelly of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9649 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us NHP Case #180602255.
