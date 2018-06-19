Crews respond to brush fire at Carson Rifle and Pistol Range

Fire crews quickly responded to a brush fire just after 1 p.m., on Tuesday at the Carson Rifle and Pistol Range on Flint Drive, according to a post on the Carson City Fire Department's Facebook page.

The fire is near containment, the post reported at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials believe the fire burned about three acres.

The Carson Rifle and Pistol Range will be closed the remainder of the day.

On Twitter, Carson Fire Chief Sean Slamon posted about 3 p.m., "forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Currently we have 3 handcrews, 2 engines, 1 ambulance & a water tender on scene."