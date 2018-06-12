Voluntary evacuation order issued for Voltaire Canyon fire

Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon said about 10:15 Tuesday that fire crews will be working on the fire throughout the night. He said they are hopeful the wind will calm down and that an aerial attack in the morning will help firefighters.

The fire is 0 percent contained at this time. There is no estimate on acreage burnt. No structures are threatened.

Update 8:56 p.m.: Fire has called for voluntary evacuation order for residents in Voltaire Canyon.

Carson City and East Fork fire crews are reporting to Voltaire Canyon in West Carson City for reports of a wildfire.

The fire is reported at 2 acres and rapidly moving as of earlier. By 8:30 p.m., officials could give no further estimates. So far, no structures are threatened.

Officials said the fire was started by four people camping in the canyon. Officials said the campers attempted to burn their waste, igniting the fire.

Fire Chief Sean Slamon said the fire is significant.

"We have all of our resources on the fire right now," Slamon said. "It is significant and fast moving but with sunset it will make things difficult."

He said they have an all callback for every off-duty firefighter in an attempt to stop the fire. They also have crews staging at the bottom of the hill and near the Casino Fandango in case the fire spreads that far.

The fire can be seen up close by the Nevada Appeal’s web camera available here: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/carson-live/