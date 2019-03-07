Cross country ski trail open near Mt. Rose overlook

A new trail for cross country skiing is now available thanks to nevadanordic.org.

The trail at Old Highway 431 is now open for skiers. For all cross country skiing opportunities in the Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe area, those interested can go to nevadanordic.org and click on grooming updates.

The Old Highway 431 trail is located on the south side of Highway 431, across the Mt. Rose Scenic Overlook. There have been 1.5 miles from the green gate on the lower south side to the green gate on the upper south side of Mt Rose Highway. For snowshoers and fat bikers other locations at the meadows are recommended.

Please park on the south side of Highway 431, in the area where the old Diamond Peak Cross-country used to be. Please don't park on the north side to avoid crossing the highway for your own safety.

Nevadanordic.org is also working on the Spooner Lake Cross Country Ski Area as it was grooming the area on Monday.

Nevadanordic.org works to provide cross country skiing, snowshoeing and winter fat biking opportunities in the area. Those who wish to donate or become a volunteer can visit the website at nevadanordic.org.