CTH Auxiliary to host murder mystery dinner

Tickets are still available for the Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary's Murder Mystery fundraiser which will take place 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 6 at Gold Dust West, 2171 East William St.

This interactive show is presented by Funtime Theater and is appropriately titled "Neewollah, a Very Backwards Halloween." Join us in kicking off the spooky season, and in figuring out who has committed the crime. Prizes will be awarded for correct guesses.

"Neewollah" is a fun event featuring audience participation. A buffet dinner with wine and dessert will be served during the event. Raffle prizes and a no host bar for cocktails will also be available. The cost of the event is $60 and the proceeds will benefit the Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary. Tickets are available at the following locations:

Tickets are available at the Carson Tahoe hospital lobby gift shop (775) 445-5142 or online at: https://ctha.eventbrite.com.

Every one of us has either been a patient or knows of someone who has received care at Carson Tahoe Health. The mission of the Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary is to ensure patients have a positive experience. Since the early 1950s, this group of volunteers has worked diligently to raise funds to purchase necessary equipment for patient care. A few of the purchases include sturdier wheelchairs to transport patients, AccuVein infrared vein finder machine to assist in finding a vein for easier blood draw in certain patients, televisions in the post-operating rooms, chemotherapy pumps, and a bladder scanner. They also provide continuing education scholarships for the hospital's nursing staff and for nursing students at Western Nevada College.

 For questions contact Tamar Warren, Auxiliary President (775) 461-0311 or at Auxiliarypulse@gmail.com.