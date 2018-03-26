CTH offering low-cost HeartSmart screenings in April

In light of the latest research indicating that about 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, Carson Tahoe Health (CTH) is offering several low-cost HeartSmart screenings to the community. Designed to assess an individual's risk for stroke and heart disease, including Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), and plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, the screenings are offered every April and September at an affordable cost of $75, all-inclusive.

CTH's HeartSmart program includes the following tests:

Carotid Artery and Stroke Ultrasound

Screening for Atrial Fibrillation

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening

Screening for Peripheral Vascular Disease

Because the warning signs are often difficult to recognize, routine cardiovascular screenings are vital to understanding personal risk and to assure early detection. Screenings are strongly recommended for people over age 50 or for those who have a family history of heart disease.

"I have a family history of heart disease, and about a year ago, my son tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack," said local resident Larry Lunz. "My wife signed me up for a Carson Tahoe HeartSmart screening as a precaution, and I'm very thankful that she did. My screening revealed that I had coronary artery disease. With this knowledge I was able to receive the necessary treatment and improve my quality of life."

"According to recent studies, heart disease and stroke continue to be critical health concerns, both in our community and across the nation," said Mina Fiddyment, Manager of the Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute. "By providing convenient and affordable access to these potentially lifesaving HeartSmart screenings, we can identify cardiac conditions before they become emergencies and help people live their healthiest lives."

To sign up for a Carson Tahoe HeartSmart screening, visit http://www.CarsonTahoe.com/calendar. Screenings are offered in Carson City, Dayton, Incline, Minden, Reno, and Stateline. Space is limited. Total cost is $75 (please note that we do not bill Medicare or other insurance for HeartSmart screenings). For questions about the screenings or registration, call 775-445-5169.