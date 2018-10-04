Culinary Travelers Club comes to Bleu Cafe in Carson City

Bleu CafÃ© will host its first Culinary Travelers Club dinner on Oct. 17. The dinner will feature a German Hunter theme. Traditional German fare will be served as a five-course meal including duck and hasenpfeffer. Tickets are $75 each, include tax and gratuity and must be purchased in advance at Bleu CafÃ©.

You can view the menu online at http://bleucafecarson.com/files/GermanDinnerFlyer.pdf

"We are excited to launch our Culinary Travelers Club," said Roberta Davies, chef and owner of Bleu CafÃ©. "Each dinner will Culinary Travelers Club dinner will have a different theme, geographic location and sometimes a different time period. Our motto for the Culinary Travelers Club is, 'We bring the world to you.'"

There is no cost to join the Culinary Travelers Club.

People can join by texting BLEUCAFE to 22828 or by signing up online at http://bleucafecarson.com/clubSignup.php. There is no need to join if you only want to attend any of the monthly dinners.

Members will receive email notifications about special events at Bleu Cafe.