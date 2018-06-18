Dam at Little Washoe Lake could breach

Areas along Steamboat Creek and Ditch in Pleasant Valley could be flooded if Washoe Lake Dam gives way.

According to an emergency alert issued by Washoe County, the Nevada Division of Water Resources determined that Washoe Lake Dam could potentially breach.

Downstream communities along old Highway 395 could see flooding. The dam backs up Little Washoe Lake. Both it and Washoe Lake are diverted by the dam. Old Highway 395 is currently closed.

According to Washoe county, the dam is showing signs of compromise and residents are being asked to prepare to evacuate.

The alert was issued on Monday afternoon. Washoe is setting up sandbag locations.