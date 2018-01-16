Dana Whaley of Carson City Toyota to continue fundraiser for cancer foundation

Dana Whaley is facing his fears to help raise money for children battling cancer.

Despite having a fear of heights, the general manager of Carson City Toyota is once again planning to ride a Ferris wheel as a fundraiser for the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation.

On Jan. 26, Whaley will be found atop the giant revolving wheel at Scheels in Sparks, and he won't come down until donations reach $3,000.

He's asking supporters to give as little or as much as possible — $5, $10, $25, $100 or even $500 — for the cause.

The William N. Pennington Foundation has agreed to match donations up to $250,000.

Donations can be pledged via phone or text message at 775-830-7222. Donors also can call Danielle at Carson City Toyota, 775-882-8211, or donate online at http://nvchildrenscancer.org/.

Whaley is reminding anyone who gives online to put his name in the donation note.

Donations will benefit the foundation's mission of enhancing the quality of life for children with cancer and their families by providing financial assistance and support programs, all while advocating for increased research funds and raising public awareness.

This is the sixth year Whaley is climbing aboard the ride in support of the foundation.