David and Kay Lacey of Carson City celebrating 72nd anniversary

After David Lacey, an RCAF Flight Lieutenant serving in the World War II, spotted a pretty Leading Air Woman (LAW) named Kay, he wrote in his flight book, "I met the girl who has run away with my heart."

David and Kay married 72 years ago and have been devoted to each other and their family ever since.

The Laceys were joined in marriage on Jan. 11, 1946, in Middleton, Nova Scotia, Canada.

They have three children — Kim Bratt of British Columbia, Canada; Liz Lacey of Hendrickson, Calif.; and Chuck Lacey of Oregon — in addition to nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

The couple, former residents of Gardnerville, live in Carson City.