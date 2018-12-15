Day 6 of the Nevada Appeal’s 12 Days of Giveaways: $100 Carson Lanes Gift Card

Day 6 of the Nevada Appeal’s 12 Days of Giveaways: $100 Carson Lanes Gift CardDecember 15, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 15, 2018 Share Tweet Trending In: Local$2.1 million judgment against Lyon County upheldReport: Missing teen had suicidal thoughtsUsers upset by Rifle and Pistol Range closureTMZ: Tom Cruise in South Lake Tahoe to film scenes for ‘Top Gun’ sequelSeveral Carson City board openings now availableTrending SitewideSentence in 2013 Carson City murder vacated$2.1 million judgment against Lyon County upheldReport: Missing teen had suicidal thoughtsUsers upset by Rifle and Pistol Range closureOne of Nevada’s little surprises: Fly Geyser