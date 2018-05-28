‘Day of reflection’ | 200 people pay tribute during Carson City’s Memorial Day ceremony

More than 200 people gathered at Carson City's Lone Mountain Cemetery on Monday to honor fallen servicemen and women during a Memorial Day ceremony.

The annual event included the presentation of colors by the Carson City Division U.S. Sea Cadet Corps, a rendition of "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes by retired Lt. Commander Robert Bledsaw, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Girl Scout Troop 287 members Emma Flamm and Natalie Mahler. Mahler signed the allegiance in American Sign Language.

"This is a day of reflection and to pay tribute," said Mayor Bob Crowell, an U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. "The death of a veteran by combat or otherwise affects us all."

Crowell said he wanted to honor the veterans of the Korean War.

"It is sometimes called the 'forgotten war,'" he said. "Please know that not now nor ever will you be forgotten."

Mark Sutliff, a veterans representative for Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., read a letter from the senator, and Bledsaw, his replacement, Lt. John Hannah, and Commander Dave Treinan, also spoke.

Recommended Stories For You

"Our fallen comrades. We didn't know them all, but we loved them all, and we will remember them all," said Treinan. "Enjoy the day and remember our fellow veterans. One moment please."

Treinan then walked over to the gathered crowd and shook the hand on one man sitting in a wheelchair under one of the canopies. When Treinan returned to the podium he said "World War II."

Edward Peacock, a 93 year-old Gardnerville resident, is a Navy veteran who served as a coxswain in the South Pacific during WWII.