Day of the Dead event at Nevada State Museum

The Nevada State Museum and Western Nevada College are once again teaming up to present a Day of the Dead community celebration on Saturday, Nov. 3 at the museum.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free. Activities include performances by Mexican and Aztec folkloric dancers, an exhibition of altars, and Day of the Dead crafts including sugar skull decorating and face painting for youngsters.

Day of the Dead, also known as El Dia de Los Muertos, is a holiday rooted in Mexican and indigenous observances dating back to the Aztecs. Today it's celebrated by people of Mexican ancestry living around the world. Day of the Dead is a time to remember loved ones and community members who have died.

"Our Day of the Dead celebration is one of the most exciting and popular events held at the museum," said Nevada State Museum Director Myron Freedman. "We are so pleased to share this ancient and vivid cultural celebration with the community, and this year we have gained more friends and partners who help make it possible."

That includes students from Western Nevada College.

"We are delighted to partner with the Nevada State Museum in bringing El Dia de Los Muertos celebration to the entire community," said Lupe Ramirez, WNC Latino Cohort Coordinator. "The students from the WNC Latino Cohort are super excited to volunteer at this event where they have the opportunity to network and to share their traditions with our diverse community."

Folkloric dance performances by Ballet Folklorico De Castilla and St. Teresa de Avila will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event will also include a flamenco guitarist performance by Milton Merlos.

The Enchilada Truck will be selling Mexican fare. Bilingual volunteers will be on hand to help throughout the day.

Admission to the museum and events are free thanks to support from Carson City Cultural Commission and Western Nevada Materials. Additional support provided by the Carson City Cultural and Tourism Authority.

On Friday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m., the Nevada State Museum will open for a premiere of the altars created by school and community groups and set up in the Dema Guinn Concourse.

Traditional Mexican-style hot chocolate and "pan de muertos" bread, donated by Centro Market, will be served. The altars will be judged by local celebrities and the winners will received awards sponsored by Trader Joes and La Hacienda Market and Grill. No reservations are needed and all ages and cultures are welcome to attend.

For information, contact the Nevada State Museum at 775-687-4810, or visit the website at nevadaculture.org/nevadastatemuseumcarsoncity.