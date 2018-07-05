Dead woman in Douglas County identified
July 5, 2018
A woman who was found dead on Wednesday in Gardnerville has been identified.
Charlene Heaphy of Dresserlerville was identified as the dead woman.
At about noon Wednesday, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to the report of a deceased person located in a field off of Dresslerville Road, between Muir and Riverview in the Gardnerville Ranchos.
The case is an active death investigation. At this time there's no indication of foul play.
Anyone with any information regarding Heaphy may contact investigator Ryan Young at 775-782-9926.
