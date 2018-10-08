Deadline Friday for Nevada Indian Commission’s 2018 American Indian Achievement Awards

The Nevada Indian Commission's 2018 American Indian Achievement Awards are coming up Nov. 17 and there are only a few days left to nominate potential award winners.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Oct. 12.

Awards are presented in four categories: American Indian Community Leader of the Year, Youth Services Role Model of the Year, American Indian Youth Ambassador of the Year, and Contributor/Supporter of the Year.

"The Commission has received outstanding nominee applications in past years and looks forward to reviewing and awarding based on this year's submittals," said Sherry Rupert, executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission. "This is a great way to acknowledge the hard work and influence that individuals are making in Nevada's tribal communities."

The annual event brings together all Nevadans to recognize the contributions of those in our communities who positively impact Nevada's American Indians. Individual tickets for the awards banquet are $60. Tables of 10 and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

The nomination form can be found on the Stewart Indian School website at http://stewartindianschool.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/2018-AIAA-Nomination-Form.pdf.

All forms and information on the Awards and the Banquet as well as sponsorship packages and event tickets can be found at the following link: http://stewartindianschool.com/american-indian-achievement-awards-2018/.

For more information, contact Sari Nichols at (775) 687-7603 or email snichols@nic.nv.gov.