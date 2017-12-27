Discount on Carson City Off-Road registration offered Jan. 3

In anticipation of the Off-Road Series of community-oriented, family friendly mountain bike events in 2018, Epic Rides is sponsoring an early registration night, an opportunity for residents in each of the four host communities to receive up to $50 off of event registration.

The Carson City event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at The Fox Brewpub, 310 S. Carson St., Suite 100.

The Carson City Off-Road race will return June 15-17.

Since the inaugural Whiskey Off-Road was held in Prescott in 2004, the Off-Road Series has grown into a three-day outdoor experience in communities with a passion for healthy living and outdoor recreation. Part of what has made the Off-Road Series premier mountain bike events is the enthusiasm, energy and pride of each communities residents.

"The Off-Road Series events can't happen without the support of our host communities," said Todd Sadow, Epic Rides president. "Whether descending past the towering Thumb Butte in Prescott, taking in the massive Book Cliffs near Grand Junction, witnessing the remarkable emerald beauty of Lake Tahoe above Carson City or rolling 29s on hand-built trail in the foothills of Northwest Arkansas Ozark mountains, the Off-Road Series builds local pride in its host communities, and we aim to foster that pride by offering residents special pricing on Epic Rides' events."

The only requirement to receiving the discount is showing up at the Community Discount Night. Attendees can register for any and all four events for the same $50 off. Friends and family who aren't present won't be eligible for the discount.

Other locations in the Epic Rides series are Prescott, Ariz.; Grand Junction, Colo.; and Bentonville, Ark.

For information, go to epicrides.com.