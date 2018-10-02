Domestic Violence Awareness Month activities planned in Carson City

Advocates to End Domestic Violence (AEDV) invites the community to take part in this year's Domestic Violence Awareness month.

AEDV has events planned all month long, kicking off on Monday when they were scheduled to Paint the Town Purple. The AEDV staff will be putting purple ribbons throughout Downtown Carson City. They will also be giving away purple ribbons at Classy Seconds Thrift Shop to all donors and any customers who make a purchase.

Throughout the month AEDV is working with local businesses to place information mirror and window clings throughout the city. These clings aim to show anyone who may be a victim there are local resources available to help them.

On Oct. 18 those in the community will be encouraged to wear purple for National Domestic Violence Awareness Day.

The Light after Dark walk for awareness will be held on Oct. 20 at Riverview Park.

AEDV is finishing out the month at the Nevada Day Parade. Local domestic violence resource organizations are decorating a float for the parade and will be at the festivities all day Oct. 26, with a booth at Arlington Plaza.

For information on how to participate in Domestic Violence Awareness month, check out AEDV on Facebook.