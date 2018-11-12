Donated turkeys for Carson City, Douglas County being accepted Friday

The Salvation Army serving Carson City and Douglas County needs turkeys for needy families.

Each year hundreds of needy families depend on The Salvation Army for their Thanksgiving dinner. The Salvation Army will be rounding up turkeys at MAX Casino, 900 S. Carson St., from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16.

The Turkey Drop will be broadcast live on 99.1 FM Talk. Monetary gifts will also be accepted.

No live turkeys please. Dead and frozen birds only.

If you would like to donate to the Turkey Drop ahead of time, send your gift to P.O. Box 956, Carson City, 89702, drop by our office located at 911 E. 2nd St. Carson City or you may also make a gift online at CarsonTurkeyDrop.org.